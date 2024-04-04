Browns host run-stuffing DT on 2024 NFL draft top-30 visit

The Cleveland Browns welcomed Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson to Berea on the heels of the 2024 NFL draft.

As the draft approaches, the Browns are given 30 visits to use on draft hopefuls, but colleges in the same area and prospects who lived within 50 miles of the facility do not count against this number. This applied to another defensive tackle the Browns have visited with in Ohio State and Streetsboro native Michael Hall.

Without much pass rush upside, Jackson is known as a plug in the middle of the defensive trenches at a stout 6-foot-1 and 326 pounds. Jackson racked up 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2023 with the Aggies.

The fit with Jackson in Cleveland is a bit of a weird one, especially considering they drafted a defensive tackle with a similar profile in Siaki Ika a year ago. With Maurice Hurst on a one-year deal, getting a slippery pass rusher in the mold of Hall would be more beneficial for the Browns.

With the 2024 NFL draft just three weeks away, we will find out which new players the Browns will add soon. Will Jackson be one of them?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire