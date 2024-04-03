Browns host MSU WR Tulu Griffin on top-30 visit before the 2024 NFL draft

General Manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns continue to do their homework on this year’s loaded wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL draft. Another wide receiver has visited Cleveland in Mississippi State’s Tulu Griffin. Another player with 4.4 speed that can help stretch the field vertically.

The team seems to be focusing on wide receivers with speed, with another speedy guy coming to town on a predraft visit. There is a chance that the team will pass on the position altogether, but they know they need to stretch the field vertically more in 2024 to take another step as an organization.

Griffin has the versatility to line up inside and outside and has a ton of success as a returner on special teams. He creates yardage after the catch and could be a nice practice squad developmental player for the team. There is a decent chance Griffin is a player the team will target if he goes undrafted.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire