Browns host MSU CB Decamerion Richardson on 2024 NFL draft top-30 visit

Could the Cleveland Browns draft another cornerback in the 2024 NFL draft? With the event one week away, the Browns have hosted Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson on a top-30 visit to Berea.

The Browns have drafted a cornerback in each of the last three draft classes, selecting Greg Newsome II in the first round in 2021, Martin Emerson Jr. in the third round in 2022, and Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round just a year ago.

The team will not turn down any added depth to their secondary as they have kept that room locked and loaded.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 188 pounds, Richardson ran a blazing 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He racked up seven passes defended by the Bulldogs in 2023.

The Browns found great success in the last Mississippi State cornerback they drafted in Emerson Jr. just two years ago. Could Richardson follow in Emerson’s footsteps to Cleveland next weekend?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire