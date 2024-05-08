Browns host girls high school flag football championship in Cleveland

The high school girls’ flag football championships took place in Cleveland Browns Stadium this year, with 28 teams participating in the competition. Greg Newsome II was among the group from the Browns that helped run the event, and he spoke about it afterward.

Newsome talked about how the event has grown this year, with more teams than last year with multiple teams returning to play again. He talked about how great it is to be a part of something like this and how much fun the participants had with Mayfield taking home the championship.

Also in attendance for the Browns were head coach Kevin Stefanski, special teamer Justin Hardee Sr., and assistant coaches Duce Staley, Callie Brownson, and Ashton Grant.

It’s great to see the Browns put on events like this to encourage kids to get active and enjoy the sport at a young age. The Browns are back in action this weekend with rookie minicamp in Berea.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire