Browns host Baylor DT Siaki Ika on a visit as 2023 NFL Draft nears

The 2023 NFL Draft is now just two weeks away, and the Cleveland Browns are still active in bringing in as many faces as possible to get familiar with. That continues as the teams is set to meet with the Baylor big man and defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

Ika’s tape was a bit disappointing this season, and his testing numbers backed up what she showed on tape: he is a two-down run stuffer. While Ika tends to get mocked into the second round, the third round would be a fine range to draft a player with a specific role if the Browns are strictly looking for a plug.

More NFL Draft!

