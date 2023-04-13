Browns will host Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen on pre-draft visit

Offensive line depth both inside and outside is something the Browns need to address in the 2023 NFL Draft. The team may look to draft another Alabama tackle as they are set to have a pre-draft visit with Tyler Steen. Steen is an interesting prospect that has three years of starting experience in the SEC as Alabama’s left tackle.

Steen is an athletic tackle that has good lateral agility and climbs to the second level of a defensive effectively. He lacks elite strength to move people in the run game but has good hand placement with some coaching and development he could be an effective swing tackle in the NFL.

