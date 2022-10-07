Browns host 10 players for workouts on Friday including Kenny Stills

We found out earlier this morning the Cleveland Browns were hosting former Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle Prince Emili. However, it turns out the Browns actually hosted 10 players today, and one of them was veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills.

All-in-all, the Browns hosted a quarterback, an offensive tackle, three defensive tackles, two running backs, and three wide receivers. The three defensive tackles are the clear emphasis here, especially after the Cleveland defensive interior was torn to shreds against the Atlanta Falcons.

We take a look here at each of the ten players and give a bit of background on each of them.

List

WR Kenny Stills

Stills was the most notable team, but the Browns will not sign him at this point according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook. Stills is a former favorite target of Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson, and has racked up nearly 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns throughout his career.

DT Prince Emili

Emili played football as recent as this Sunday, as he played 20 snaps against the Baltimore Ravens with the Bills. He graded out quite well according to PFF, but the Bills cut him after Bobby Hart returned from a suspension. He was just one of three defensive tackles in Berea today.

QB Ben DiNucci

A former seventh round pick of the Dallas Cowboys and Hard Knocks star, DiNucci has even started a game in the NFL. This one is a bit puzzling, however, as the Browns used a waiver claim on third round pick Kellen Mond at initial 53 cutdowns this summer.

DT Tyler Clark

An undrafted free agent in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Clark has yet to see the field during a meaningful NFL game. He has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Commanders.

OT Myron Cunningham

While he is long and athletic, Myron Cunningham is slim and has trouble winning with leverage. This is why he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the summer with the Houston Texans, but was cut as they trimmed their roster to 53 players.

WR Jequez Ezzard

Jequez Ezzard has some love pre-draft, and even got a Reese’s Senior Bowl invite. However, Ezzard went undrafted, then failed to make the Washington final roster. The rookie out of Sam Houston State went for 609 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

WR Brandon Lewis

We have a rare military academy tryout as Air Force wide receiver Brandon Lewis also makes the list. Spending the summer with the Tennessee Titans, he caught just two passes for 16 yards this past preseason.

RB Nate McCrary

McCrary has spent the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens on their practice squad. An undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State in 2021, McCrary rushed for 41 yards on 10 attempts this past preseason for the Ravens.

RB Abram Smith

An undrafted rookie out of Baylor, Abram Smith spent this summer with the New Orleans Saints after rushing for just over 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bears in 2021. He rushed for 90 yards on 29 carries this summer during preseason action.

DT Jordan Williams

The former Clemson and Virginia Tech defensive tackle went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft after a collegiate career where he racked up 6.5 total sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He spent this summer with the Miami Dolphins where he played just 10 total snaps all preseason. He tallied one pressure on those limited snaps.

