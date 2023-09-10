Browns to honor Jim Brown on Sunday

The Browns will be playing their first regular season game since the death of Jim Brown on Sunday and the will be honoring Brown's memory over the course of their game against the Bengals.

The team will hold a halftime ceremony in honor of Brown's life. That includes his nine years as a running back with the Browns. It was a run that saw Brown run for 12,312 yards while winning an NFL championship and three MVP awards.

Brown's No. 32 will also be displayed on a patch on the sidelines and a decal on the Browns' helmets. The team also unveiled a marker outside their stadium this week commemorating a 1967 meeting between Muhammad Ali, the Black Economic Union and a group of leading Black professional athletes that Brown helped organize.

Brown's first coach with the Browns was franchise founder Paul Brown, who went on to be part of the founding ownership group of the Bengals after leaving Cleveland. Sunday's game is the 100th meeting of the teams with the Bengals currently leading the series 52-47.