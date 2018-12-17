The Browns' holiday video, starring Bob Wylie as Santa, is pure joy

Browns’ O-line coach Bob Wylie plays Santa, the role he was born to play, in Cleveland’s delightful holiday video. (Screenshot)

Most NFL teams will release some kind of celebratory holiday video. Some will be simple, and others will have costumes and scripts. But none of them will be the Cleveland Browns’ video, because theirs is the only one with offensive line coach Bob Wylie.

Wylie, with his legendary mustache and Santa-like stature, was the perfect choice to play the red-suited present-bringer. And who could possibly play the part of Santa’s reindeer? None other than the offensive line. And they do what offensive line reindeer are supposed to do: push Santa all the way into the end zone.

Wylie (or Santa) calls upon all his offensive lineman just like Santa calls on his reindeer in the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” But instead of Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, and Vixen, he calls out “on Robinson, on Bitonio, on Tretter, on Zeitler! On Hubbard, on Harrison, on Corbett, on Watford! On Kalis!” And they’re all wearing antlers with reindeer ears. There’s even a bright red nose!

Wylie then says “Set, ho ho ho!” And the Browns’ offensive linemen start prancing like reindeer as they push Wylie into the end zone on his training sled. It’s at least ten different kinds of adorable.

If this video doesn’t bring you joy, try watching it another 20 times or so. You’ll get there.

