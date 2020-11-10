Browns holding steady in the latest NFL power polls

Cleveland ended Week 9 with the same record it entered the week: 5-3. As a result, there was very little movement for the Browns in the NFL power polls.

The Browns dropped a spot from 14th to No. 15 in the latest poll at Touchdown Wire. Miami’s win over Arizona lifted the Dolphins up to No. 13 from 15th, leaping the Browns in the rankings. They also nudged past the Browns in the AFC playoff picture through Week 9, too. The Cardinals, also 5-3, dropped to 14th.

Cleveland also sits 15th in the latest poll at NBC Sports. The Browns hold steady at No. 16 over at ESPN. At USA TODAY, the Browns are 14th but fell there from No. 12 despite not playing.

Related