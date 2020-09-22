Browns hold tryouts for 6 players, visits for 2 others

Browns GM Andrew Berry continues to explore every opportunity to try and add talent to the roster he’s assembling in Cleveland. Fulfilling his oft-repeated promise from his press conference at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Berry and the Browns held auditions for eight more players.

Six of the players were designated as tryouts per the NFL’s transaction wire, while two others were labeled visits.

The six tryouts were all on defense:

Jeremiah Dinson, S

Austin Hall, LB

Jalen Jelks, DE

Vosean Joseph, LB

Chris Miller, S

E.J. Scott, DT

The most notable is Joseph, a 2019 fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills out of Florida. None of the tryouts have any experience on an NFL regular-season active roster.

The visits included a kicker, Matthew McCrane, as well as LB Garrett Cale.

None of the players have been signed as of Tuesday morning.

Related