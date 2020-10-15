Browns hold tryout for DT Treyvon Hester

Battling several injuries across the defensive line, the Cleveland Browns worked out some potential depth help on Wednesday. The team held a tryout with defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Hester, 28, has played for three NFL teams in as many years since being a seventh-round pick by the Raiders (then in Oakland) in 2017. He played collegiately at Toledo. Hester played 15 games with Washington last season, where current Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan served as interim coach for the end of the season.

In 41 career games, Hester has two sacks and 40 career tackles. He’s of similar style to Browns starter Larry Ogunjobi, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

