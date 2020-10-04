Browns hold off Cowboys in blowout that turned into shootout

The Cowboys trailed the Falcons by 15 points late in the fourth quarter only to rally for a victory in their home opener. That was on everyone’s mind at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as the Cowboys headed into the fourth quarter down 41-14.

Dallas made it interesting with 24 unanswered points to draw within three points.

But Odell Beckham ran for a 50-yard touchdown with 3:25 left and Denzel Ward intercepted Dak Prescott a the 4-yard line with 1:36 left to end all suspense. The Browns won impressively 49-38 in one of the most entertaining games of the year.

The Browns moved to 3-1, and the Cowboys fell to 1-3.

Beckham and Myles Garrett were among the stars.

Beckham scored three touchdowns, catching scoring passes of 37 and 4 yards, and beating the Cowboys Defense on the end around late. It initially appeared Aldon Smith had Beckham for a loss on the play, but Beckham slipped by him and outran the rest of the Cowboys defense to the end zone.

The Browns then got a two-point conversion after Cody Parkey‘s PAT was blocked, Jaylon Smith knocked the ball into the end zone as he tried to pick it up and Stephen Carlson recovered in the end zone.

Beckham finished with two carries for 73 yards and five catches for 81 yards.

The Browns gained 508 yards with 307 coming on the ground. They lost Nick Chubb in the first half, but D'Ernest Johnson carried 13 times for 95 yards and Kareem Hunt had 11 attempts for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Garrett made two sacks and forced a fumble in his homecoming back in Arlington.

Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history with 450 or more yards in three consecutive games. He passed for 502 yards and four touchdowns but all for naught. He threw the late interception and also lost the fumble on the strip-sack by Garrett, which helped the Browns to a 31-14 halftime lead.

Amari Cooper caught 12 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, and rookie CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

