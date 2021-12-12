Browns hold on to beat the Ravens: Inconsistency continues

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the NFL season to move their record to 7-6. The Ravens fell to 8-5 after their second straight loss within the AFC North.

The Browns pushed out to a 24-3 lead late in the first half but failed to score another point while Baltimore scored the final 19 points of the game.

Fortunately for the home team, their early scoring was enough to get the victory, 24-22.

Pending the rest of the results from Week 14, Cleveland will be in the eighth or ninth seed in the AFC with a chance to possibly control their playoff destiny.

What did we learn in the Week 14 win?

Across the Board, Inconsistencies are Maddening

The Cleveland Browns are inconsistent. It is maddening. They are not alone as a majority of the teams in the NFL this year have been maddeningly inconsistent. The look from head coach Kevin Stefanski in the above picture is a great example of many fans during their games.

The Browns took it to a different level against the Ravens this week. Instead of being really good on one side of the ball and bad on the other, Cleveland was really good on both sides for a half and fell off in the second half.

To be fair, the defense had some good moments in the second half and wasn’t as bad as the offense.

Whether it is coaching, lack of focus, lack of adjustments, lack of conditioning or a variety of other possible explanations, it is hard to guess what the Browns will put on the field from week to week and, now, half of games to the other half of games.

Every phase of the game will have this noted.

Passing Offense Can Produce

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

As would be expected given the game flow and when scoring happened noted above, the passing offense was stellar early in the game. Baker Mayfield was 16 for 20 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the first half. Five receivers had two or more receptions.

Mayfield ended the game completing 22 of 32 for 190 yards and those two touchdowns and one interception.

Story continues

Given his personality, Mayfield has been a lightning rod when the team does well and when they struggle. Stefanski’s play-calling has come under fire as well.

If the team had similar success in the second half as they did in the first, Week 14 would not have ended with the score so close. If the first half went as poorly as the second half, the Browns would be starting their offseason plans.

The first half proved that the passing offense can be productive but the team has to figure out how to become consistent, a problem for the whole team.

Nick Chubb Excited to Play Anyone but the Ravens Next Week

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore is very good at defending the run and proved it in two straight games against Cleveland. Nick Chubb ran the ball 17 times for a total of 59 yards this week. Two weeks ago, Chubb rushed eight times for 16 yards.

Chubb hasn’t seemed his explosive self in either game but a majority of the credit goes to the Ravens defense. The loss of Jack Conklin two weeks ago and not having David Njoku this week also hurt the blocking in front of him.

With the extent of Kareem Hunt’s injury unknown at this writing, Chubb will be vital to the Browns chances in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Not having to face Baltimore is helpful. Facing the Raiders bottom third run defense is even more helpful.

Getting Healthy Hasn't Happened for the Browns

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Injuries, along with COVID-19, stole a lot of the team’s depth this week. Cleveland just hasn’t been able to get healthy. Hunt’s injury is just added to the pile at this point:

Anthony Schwartz has missed multiple games with a concussion

Harrison Bryant missed the game with an ankle issue

Ronnie Harrison was inactive

Njoku, Anthony Walker and Jamie Gillan missed the game due to COVID-19

Greg Newsome suffered a concussion in the last play of Friday’s practice

Conklin is out for the season

Everyone in the NFL struggles with injuries but Cleveland continues to have them mount. Hopefully the Hunt news is positive since he returned to the sideline after the halftime in uniform.

Denzel Ward Has Been Elite Late in the Year

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Just when almost every Browns fans thought the game would end in traumatic fashion, Denzel Ward put a huge hit on Rashod Bateman to end the game. That was Ward’s second huge hit of the game.

Ward has been an elite cornerback for Cleveland most of the season. He was able to help limit Marquise Brown to just 41 yards.

With free agency a little over a year away, Ward is proving his worth week in and week out. In a pass-first league, the Browns may have to break the bank on him.

That is especially true since the team can’t figure out how to cover tight ends as Mark Andrews had 11 receptions (on 11 targets) for 115 yards and a touchdown. After doing well to contain him early in the game, Cleveland let him run free much of the second half.

Myles Garrett is a One Man Wrecking Crew

Breaking the team’s all-time single-season sack record, Myles Garrett was once again amazing against the Ravens. His strip-sack, fumble recovery for a touchdown changed the game and was the team’s last points scored.

Garrett also got the officials to call holding penalties on the players blocking him. A rarity this season, despite pictures and videos proving he is held quite often, Cleveland should benefit from his superstar status.

Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley also benefited from Garretty’s presence this week. Each collected a sack while pressuring the Ravens on a regular basis. McKinley also forced a fumble.

Garrett couldn’t do it all as the inconsistencies reared their head again. RB Devonta Freeman and QB Tyler Huntley combined for over 100 yards rushing on just 19 carries.

Next up for Garrett is the team’s official career sack record currently held by Clay Matthews. With 56.5 sacks in less than five years, Garrett trails Mathews by just 18.5. Matthews tallied his total over 16 years with the Browns.

The unofficial team record is held by Bill Glass with 77.5. Glass recently passed away at the age of 86.

Ravens Season Could Be In Jeopardy

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore offense wasn’t playing well before Lamar Jackson went out. They actually played better without Jackson but no one would say that they are better without him.

Hurting his ankle when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah attempted to sack him, Jackson was unable to put much pressure on his foot as he was placed in the medical cart and taken to the locker room. He was ruled out shortly after that.

Without Jackson, the Ravens season could be over. His dynamic ability has helped the team overcome loss after loss due to injury. He’s been carrying the offense on his back all season. Without Jackson, and with a tough schedule coming up, Baltimore could easily miss the playoffs.

Cleveland Could Be in First Place in the AFC North After Week 15

[Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Given everything that has happened this season and the frustration late in Week 14, somehow the Cleveland Browns could be in first place in the AFC North after next week.

All that has to happen is simple:

One Bengals loss (currently playing San Fransisco in Week 14 or against Denver in Week 15)

Baltimore losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15

Cleveland beating Las Vegas in Week 15

All three results have a higher probability than not of happening to leave the 8-6 Browns in first place in the AFC North with three games left to play.

If only the team could find a way to be consistent then hope could permeate the fan base. For now, despite a victory over a divisional rival, doubt is strong surrounding the Browns.

Despite all the struggles, first place in the AFC North could be just around the corner.

1

1