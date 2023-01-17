Browns hiring Titans’ Jim Schwartz as next defensive coordinator

Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz is leaving the team after two seasons to take the defensive coordinator job with the Cleveland Browns.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are hiring Schwartz as their next defensive coordinator. This will be the fourth time Schwartz holds such a position. He was also previously head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Schwartz was hired by the Titans in 2021, and since then their defense has greatly improved, even with the unit being riddled by injuries.

The Titans’ defense ranked No. 2 against the run and tied for fifth in scoring in 2021. The unit took a bit of a step back in 2022 overall, mostly thanks to injuries, but still sported the top run defense in the league.

The Cleveland Browns plan to hire Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, per sources.

Schwartz who won a Super Bowl as the Eagles DC in 2017 beat out Sean Desai, Dennard Wilson, and Brian Flores for the job. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 17, 2023

Related

Watch: Tennessee Titans' top 10 plays of the 2022 season Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as next GM Report: Titans to interview Falcons' Charles London for OC

List

Grades for Titans' 2022 draft picks after first season

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire