Browns hire Kevin Stefanski as head coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired their next head coach.

Former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is the Browns’ new head coach, according to multiple reports.

The Browns couldn’t officially hire Stefanski until the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs, and less than 24 hours after Saturday’s loss to the 49ers, the hiring was made.

That hiring may get renewed scrutiny, given the performance of the Vikings’ offense in that loss in San Francisco, and especially given the fourth quarter play calling, when the Vikings continued to attempt to establish the run even when they were facing a 17-point deficit.

But the Browns’ interest in Stefanski goes far beyond one game. In fact, Paul DePodesta, the Browns’ longtime analytics strategist, reportedly wanted Stefanski last year, when the Browns hired Freddie Kitchens instead. The Browns still need to hire a G.M., and they will want someone whose philosophy aligns with those of Stefanski and DePodesta.

With the Browns’ vacancy filled, the coach hiring season is over, and all 32 NFL teams have a head coach.