The Browns added another coach to Kevin Stefanski’s staff ahead of training camp.

The team announced that Kevin Rogers has been hired as a senior offensive assistant.

Rogers was hired as the quarterbacks coach for the Vikings from 2006 and Stefanski joined the organization the same year as an assistant to then-head coach Brad Childress. Stefanski was the assistant quarterbacks coach in Rogers’ final two seasons in Minnesota before Rogers left to become Boston College’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

“It’s great to add someone with Kevin’s expertise to the staff,” Stefanski said in a statement. “He has seen so many offenses on every level of football and the knowledge he brings will be invaluable at every position. I remember being a young coach in this league and having the opportunity to pick Kevin’s brain on so many coaching topics. He truly was a great mentor and it’s so important to have that element on your coaching staff. Kevin is going to be a great resource for all of our players and coaches.”

Rogers has also coached at William & Mary, Navy, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Temple.

Browns hire Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk