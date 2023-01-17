Browns to hire Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

According to multiple sources including ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, the Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as its new defensive coordinator. The Browns fired the former DC, Joe Woods the day after the team’s final game, a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Steelers, this means defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores remains with the team. Flores had interviewed for the Browns vacancy. It wasn’t clear if Flores was offered the job or not but given he is also a candidate for the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals, Flores might be holding out to hear from the Cardinals before making any decision.

Flores was hired by the Steelers this past offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Cleveland Browns plan to hire Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, per sources.

Schwartz who won a Super Bowl as the Eagles DC in 2017 beat out Sean Desai, Dennard Wilson, and Brian Flores for the job. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire