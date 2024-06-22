Browns hire new head of athlete health and performance

The Cleveland Browns have hired a new head of athlete health and performance in Dr. Dustin Nabahn. This is the type of news we get in the NFL’s dead period!

Dr. Nabhan had this to say of his hire:

“I’m equally honored and excited to be able to join the Cleveland Browns organization… In meeting with the leadership team throughout the interview process, it’s clear that the organization shares my passion for athlete health, safety and performance. I’m looking forward to collaborating with our staff in place and being additive to the mission of helping our players with a holistic approach to maximize their physical and mental performance, all to put us in the best position to win and compete at the highest level for championships. I want to thank the Haslam and Johnson families, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, Paul DePodesta, and everyone else involved in the process to enable this opportunity.”

Hopefully, this means a less injury-riddled season in 2024!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire