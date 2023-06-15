Browns hire front office staffer away from Eagles

The Cleveland Browns have added another member to their front office, poaching Grant Reither from the Philadelphia Eagles. This news was broken by The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook. His title with the Browns will be Football Administration and Research Assistant.

With the Eagles, Reiter dealt with football transactions in their front office. Reiter has even spent time as a writer with The 33rd Team as well. You can find his portfolio of work on their website to get to know him better.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Based on his portfolio, it appears the newest member of the Browns’ front office specializes in contract valuation and salary cap management.

The #Browns have hired former Philadelphia Eagles football transactions front office member Grant Reiter. His title in Cleveland is “Football Administration and Research Assistant.” — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) June 15, 2023

More Latest Browns News!

Browns land 3 players on CBS Sports Pete Prisco's NFL top 100 Browns RB coach has high praise for second-year back Jerome Ford Nick Chubb named the best running back in the AFC Former Browns running back Peyton Hillis talks about saving kids from drowning Perrion Winfrey has charges dropped after pretrial diversion program completion

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire