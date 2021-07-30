The Browns have added to their front office.

Cleveland has hired former Lions General Manager Bob Quinn as a senior consultant to their football operations department, the team announced on Friday.

Quinn spent his career moving up the ranks in the Patriots scouting department before departing New England to become Detroit’s G.M. in 2016. After a pair of 9-7 seasons with Jim Caldwell, Quinn fired him to hire his former Patriots colleague Matt Patricia as head coach.

Patricia compiled a 13-29-1 record before the Lions fried him and Quinn in November. Quinn’s final record with the Lions was 31-43-1.

The Browns now have a pair of former General Managers in their front office as sounding boards for their own G.M. Andrew Berry, as Ryan Grigson, formerly of the Colts, also serves as a senior advisor.

Browns hire former Lions G.M. Bob Quinn as senior consultant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk