Browns hire former Commanders personnel executive Chris Polian as special advisor

As the Cleveland Browns look to continue to get better off of their 11-win season a year ago, they have added another name to their front office, hiring Chris Polian away from the Washington Commanders as a special advisor. Polian served as the Director of Pro Personnel for Washington before coming to Cleveland.

As one could have guessed from the last name, Chris is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian. He is also familiar with the Cleveland area, playing football for and graduating from John Carroll University in 1993.

Before becoming the Director of Pro Personnel for the Commanders, Polian also served in the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2019. He has also served as an executive scout with the Atlanta Falcons, and spent a great deal of time with his father’s old team, the Indianapolis Colts, under various roles (1998-2011).

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire