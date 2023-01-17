Browns hire ex-Eagles coach Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons.

Among the other candidates for the position was current Eagles secondary coach Dennard Wilson, who would have been a huge loss for Nick Sirianni’s staff.

Schwartz becomes the fifth current NFL defensive coordinator with ties to the Eagles. DeMeco Ryans of the 49ers played for the Eagles from 2012 through 2015, Leslie Frazier of the Bills was Andy Reid’s secondary coach from 1999 through 2003, Jaguars d-coordinator Mike Caldwell played for the Eagles from 1998 through 2001 and coached under Reid from 2008 through 2012 and Reid’s defensive coordinator in Kansas City, Steve Spagnuolo, was on his staff here from 1999 through 2006.

Schwartz, 56, spent the 2016 through 2020 seasons on Doug Pederson’s staff, and the Eagles ranked 12th, 4th, 12th, 15th and 20th in his five years. In 2017, the Eagles were top-5 in virtually every defensive category on the way to the Super Bowl championship.

During Schwartz’s five years in Philly, the Eagles ranked 9th in points allowed, 3rdin rush defense, 7th in sacks and 13th in takeaways.



In Cleveland, Schwartz joins a franchise that’s been to the playoffs once since 2003 and won one playoff game since the new franchise was created in 1999 after Cleveland went three years without a team.

Schwartz is a big proponent of generating pressure without blitzing, and he’s got one of the NFL’s best edge rushers in Myles Garrett, who had 16 sacks this year. The Browns also have one of the league’s most impressive young safeties in Grant Delpit, who had four interceptions this year in his second season.

During Schwartz’s five years with the Eagles, they blitzed just 5.2 times per game, 6th-fewest in the league during that span.

Schwartz spent the last two years as a senior defensive assistant with the Titans. He was previously with the Browns from 1993 through 1995 as a personnel scout, although that was the previous Browns organization that moved to Baltimore – Schwartz’s hometown – after the 1995 season and became the Ravens.

Once the franchise moved to Baltimore, he went to the coaching side and spent 1996 through 1998 as a linebackers coach before his first stint with the Titans from 1999 through 2008. He was head coach of the Lions from 2009 through 2013, and it was during this period he and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski saw each other twice a year since Stefanski was with the Vikings.

With the Eagles, Schwartz did some of his best work in the postseason, limiting four of the Eagles’ six postseason opponents during his stint as defensive coordinator to 17 or fewer points. Even with the 33 points the Patriots scored in Super Bowl LII, the Eagles allowed an average of 20 points and 11 total touchdowns in six postseason games under Schwartz.

