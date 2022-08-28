Browns highlights in third preseason game versus the Bears

The Chicago Bears roll into town to face off with the Cleveland Browns for both teams’ final preseason action before the kickoff to the 2022 season. After DE Myles Garrett dominated the Bears last year, QB Justin Fields may wish he was sitting on the sidelines for this game.

Instead, Cleveland and Chicago are both expected to play many of their key contributors using the third preseason game to help ramp up to the season. For the Browns, this will be the first chance to see many of the starters including QB Jacoby Brissett.

While the outcome of the game is not important, Cleveland needs to look good against a rebuilding team while also coming out of the game healthy.

Here we collect some of the best highlights from the game:

Cade York continues to show off massive leg

Cade York continues to show why he was worth a fourth-round selection as he has made two of his three attempts including this boot for 56 yards.

Shaun Jolly makes case for roster spot

Shaun Jolly is an undrafted free agent from Appalachian State and has made a strong case to keep a roster spot with three tackles and one sack including this big stop below.

Bend but don’t break defense 💪#CHIvsCLE | 📺: Local Listings

David Bell showcasing sure hands

David Bell has showcased how reliable he can be as he brought in three receptions for 36 yards including this catch below.

Herb Miller comes up with clutch deflection

Herb Miller is another defender that has had flashes of value as evidenced by the third down deflection below.

Miller Forristall gets six!

Miller Forristall has been able to snag two catches up to this point for a total of 13 yards and a highlight reel touchdown shown below.

Joshua Dobbs provides another exciting score on the ground

Joshua Dobbs has been electric all preseason and the below two-point conversion is just more evidence.

JOSHUA DOBBS WORKS HIS MAGIC TO PICK UP THE 2 PT. CONVERSION 🪄🎩#CHIvsCLE

Javon Wims displays impressive hands

Javon Wims has made a strong case to stay on this roster and he currently sits with four receptions for 41 yards and that includes the impressive catch below:

Curtis Weaver earns impactful sack

Curtis Weaver has had a solid preseason campaign and today he earned the sack below.

