Browns highlight: Open 2021 season with Nick Chubb TD run

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs open up the 2021 season against each other in Week 1. The Browns won’t have Odell Beckham Jr. or Grant Delpit while the Chiefs won’t have Tyrann Mathieu or Kevin Clark for the match-up.

Cleveland took the ball first and marched down the field for over seven minutes and 75 yards. Highlights of the drive included a fourth-down conversion pass from Baker Mayfield to Austin Hooper.

Shortly thereafter, the Browns punched it in for a touchdown on a four-yard Nick Chubb run:

Due to a Chiefs penalty, the Browns switched from an extra point formation and went for a two-point conversion, converting with a Kareem Hunt dive over the top.

The Browns took an 8 – 0 early lead against the defending AFC champions.