Browns highlight the gratitude of new DT Jowon Briggs in his draft day call

Taking their second defensive tackle of the weekend in the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns are bringing the Cincinnati product Jowon Briggs up I-71 North, selecting him with pick No. 243.

Known as a high-character player, the Browns went out of their way on the call to Briggs to let him know they were taking him off the board to highlight and act of gratitude that stood out to them.

General manager had this to say to Briggs as he broke the news that he had become the newest member of the Cleveland Browns:

“In my NFL career, I have never had a prospect send such a kind and thoughtful text after his 30 visit like you did after you can and visited us.”

Briggs went on to respond:

“I just wanted to let you know that I appreciate the time.”

Known as a stout run defender, Briggs will come in and compete for a roster spot as a player that can help the Browns out on early downs.

Watch the video of Briggs getting the call from the Browns here.

Take note from @JowonBriggs. Always send a thoughtful thank you note after a job interview ☺️@UHhospitals | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/guwGe8wNYL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 28, 2024

