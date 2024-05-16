Browns get help from bowling legend Pete Weber to release 2024 schedule

The Cleveland Browns dropped their 2024 schedule on Wednesday using a 1990s-themed bowling alley party as the motif. And they even got help from a bowling legend in the former of Pete Weber.

The video featured a plethora of current players including quarterback Deshaun Watson, safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, offensive tackle Dawand Jones, and more. However, they are all overshadowed by the Weber cameo at the end of the video.

The schedule release video even features all of the Browns players turning in disbelief as Weber walks into the bowling alley in slow motion as they are all bowling. He is decked out in brown and orange apparel with “BROWNS” monogrammed across his bowling shoes as he strides up to the lane.

He even dropped his iconic line, “Who do you think you are? I am!”

All-in-all, this creative endeavor from the Browns’ social media team was a home run of an idea. You can see the whole video below:

hate us or love us, you'll watch 🎳 2024 schedule release. pic.twitter.com/TN3mCo5LGr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire