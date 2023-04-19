Browns held pre-draft visit with Northern Michigan deep sleeper left tackle

With the draft just over a week away, the Cleveland Browns continue to scout offensive linemen. According to Dane Brugler, the Browns are among the teams meeting with stand-out Division-II left tackle Jake Witt from Northern Michigan.

Brugler has spoken about Witt before calling him “a super freak” that will get drafted. Witt has great size and tools at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds and running a sub-5 second 40-yard dash time. He has an intriguing back story having been a star basketball player in high school and beginning his career at Northern Michigan as a tight end.

Yes, you read that right but Witt was forced into playing right tackle due to injuries before he added size and became the team’s left tackle. Witt was a natural at the position and could be a nice developmental player for Bill Callahan.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire