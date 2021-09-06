Browns healthy starting Week 1 practice besides Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns cared primarily about being healthy going into Week 1. All of the offseason activities, training camp and preseason games were pushing that primary goal.

Along the way, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missed a week with COVID-19, Anthony Walker missed a week with a knee issue, Odell Beckham Jr. was held out of almost every team drill, Grant Delpit struggled with hamstring issues returning from his Achilles tear while a myriad of other issues, especially hamstrings, popped up for a variety of players.

Now, with the team coming back from three days off, the Browns are almost completely healthy:

As #Browns begin prep for Chiefs, only player not on field for practice was OL Michael Dunn (back) who was on the bike. C JC Tretter, CB Troy Hill and WR Rashard Higgins were all back practicing. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 6, 2021

Given the physicality of the NFL, even with all the precautions Cleveland took, the Browns could say “Mission Accomplished” for this offseason.

This also means that all players returning from their time away from the team have passed whatever COVID-19 requirements they were required to.

As Cleveland fans are well aware, anything can happen between Monday and Sunday but, for the time being, the team will be close to fully intact going into Week 1.