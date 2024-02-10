Browns HC Kevin Stefanski trolls on radio call-in after being called Steven

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski won his second NFL Coach of the Year award in his first four seasons with the team. He and general manager Andrew Berry have brought stability to the Browns’ franchise and the foundation for consistent success has been laid.

The ceremony didn’t go off without a hitch however as Justin Hartley announced the award he called him Stephen Stefanski by mistake. On Friday morning the Browns head coach called into the Ken Carmen Show with Anthony Lima and announced that he has a cousin named Stephen whom he and his son called after the blunder.

Stefanski said that his cousin Steve answered the phone and simply said, “I did it.” Over the past year or so Kevin Stefanski has shown even more of his personality and you just feel like the culture shift fans have asked for for so long has finally come to Cleveland and is here to stay.

Kevin Stefanski surprised @KenCarman & @Spencito_ and joked about being called the wrong name at the NFL Honors…but actually has a cousin named Stephen. pic.twitter.com/Dsu8rQeHc3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 9, 2024

