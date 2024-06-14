Browns HC Kevin Stefanski shrugs off Myles Garrett injury scare

Cleveland Browns fans received a bit of a scare on Thursday during the team’s final practice of mandatory minicamp after superstar defensive end Myles Garrett pulled up with a tweaked hamstring. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year sat out the rest of practice, but it seems that was just out of caution.

During his media availability afterward, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Garrett and responded, “he will be fine, yeah.” That will ease the minds of Browns fans with the team’s best defensive player out of the woods injury-wise with offseason workouts over.

The team is now on break until training camp at the Greenbrier, which kicks off next month. The dates have yet to be made official.

For now, overall, the Browns avoided any significant injuries during the offseason workout activities and can focus on prepping for training camp on the most anticipated Browns season in recent memory, which kicks off against the Cowboys.

