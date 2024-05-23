Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson ‘looks like himself throwing

With OTAs kicking off this week for the Cleveland Browns, fans got some good news when quarterback Deshaun Watson took the field on Tuesday. From the videos the team released of Tuesday’s practice, Watson looked to be throwing normally without any restrictions or issues with his throwing motion. He even got some praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski spoke with the media after the team’s Wednesday practice and talked about Watson’s recovery and plan for the future.

“He looked like himself to me. I’ve been able to watch him the last couple of weeks in Phase Two, so I’ve seen him throw. He’s making great progress. We will continue to just follow the medical team on this, but he looked like himself.”

Watson’s recovery from November shoulder surgery will continue to be the biggest storyline until the regular season begins. But for now, everything seems to be on track for training camp and, eventually, the 2024 regular season.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire