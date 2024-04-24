Browns HC Kevin Stefanski launches new foundation to serve underprivileged kids in Cleveland

On the heels of receiving a new contract this offseason from the Cleveland Browns, head coach Kevin Stefanski is digging his roots into Northeast Ohio.

Announced today, the head coach and his family are launching a new foundation, The Keepers Foundation, to aim at serving underprivileged youth in Cleveland.

An offer for Browns fans

From their website, here is the mission statement of The Keepers Foundation:

“The Keepers Foundation invites you to invest in our youth. In a world where opportunities are not equally distributed, The Keepers Foundation is a source of hope for young people in our communities. The Keepers Foundation seeks to raise vital funds to support young individuals in Northeast Ohio by fostering a sense of shared responsibility. Financial support from sponsors will enable The Keepers Foundation to support programs and initiatives aimed at empowering individuals through educational opportunities, mentorship programs, or access to essential resources. Your support will play a pivotal role in unlocking the potential of these young individuals, equipping them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire