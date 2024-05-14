Browns HC Kevin Stefanski expects great atmosphere in season-opener vs. Cowboys

For the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns will open their season at home in front of the Dawg Pound. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski released a statement after the team’s announcement that it would kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Stefanski described last year’s home opener crowd as “electric” and expects the same from the fans this year. Browns fans are some of the best in the NFL, and they always show up for the team, even during the years they didn’t win very many games.

Cleveland’s head coach talked about how the team feeds off the crowd and the home-field advantage that they provide. This year could be one of the most anticipated Browns seasons since the return after 11 wins and a playoff appearance in 2023.

The Browns went a long time without winning a season opener or a home opener, but they have a chance to win three straight season openers and two at home if they beat Dallas to kick off the 2024 season.

Coach expects it to be ELECTRIC to kick off the season ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3OkrvTIEst — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2024

