Browns handling of Jedrick Wills injury slightly concerning

The Cleveland Browns have done everything or almost everything right since hiring Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry. While there may have been some minor missteps here and there, the Browns have been an exemplary organization over the past year and a half.

That doesn’t mean they are perfect but they do get the benefit of the doubt with most decisions.

Their current decisions surrounding left tackle Jedrick Wills is one that deserves more scrutiny. Wills injured his ankle in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He then tried to tough it out against the Houston Texans in Week 2, before being pulled. Week 3 was a similar story except he returned to the game after Blake Hance was not able to adequately replace him.

It was clear, a limited Wills was far better option, for the team, than a healthy Hance at left tackle in Week 3.

What about for the rest of the season?

When Wills went out in Week 1, veteran Chris Hubbard took over for him and fared well. Unfortunately, Hubbard injured his tricep and missed the next two weeks.

Hubbard returned to practice in the ramp-up to Week 4 but, according to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, the team doesn’t plan to give Wills rest now that Hubbard is back:

#Browns have no plans to rest left tackle Jedrick Wills, even though “he is playing on one leg at times” and Chris Hubbard is healthy, says offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. pic.twitter.com/Wl09pMshkY — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 30, 2021

Van Pelt does hedge, slightly, by noting Kevin Stefanski and Bill Callahan discussing and deciding during the week but the plan raises red flags.

The health of Wills late in the season and in the postseason is vital to the team’s success. Continuing to play on an injured ankle, one that has forced him out of three straight games, could risk Wills’ availability late in the season.

Wills could injury his ankle even further or “playing on one leg” could cause compensation-related injuries to other parts of his body.

Cleveland has made a lot of great decisions during the Stefanski/Berry era but their handling of Wills injury is concerning. The team believes they will, once again, be proven right in the end.