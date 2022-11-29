Browns make handful of practice squad moves after Deshaun Watson officially activated

The big news from a day ago surrounding the Cleveland Browns was the official reinstating and activation of quarterback Deshaun Watson. After serving his 11-game suspension, Watson is set to start against his former team as the Browns take on the Houston Texans this Sunday.

However, the Browns also made three practice squad moves. These reserve moves are extremely non-consequential, so too much time does not need to be spent on them. However, by placing one player on Injured Reserve, releasing one player from the practice squad, and signing a third player, the Browns were busy churning the bottom of their roster.

We take a look at those moves here.

OT Will Holden placed on Injured Reserve

Browns tryout Will Holden

Browns OT Will Holden. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Will Holden was a player who the Browns signed after a tryout a couple of weeks ago. After a short stay on the practice squad, however, Holden has hit the IR for the Browns. This cleared up a spot for the Browns to add another offensive tackle and we will get to it later on.

Depending on the severity, the Browns will still have the ability to retain the rights of Holden on a non-guaranteed deal this offseason to give him a chance to compete in training camp next Summer.

WR/KR Chester Rogers was released

Cleveland Browns Chester Rogers

Browns Chester Rogers. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There was a time when it looked like wide receiver Chester Rogers had earned a spot on the 53-man roster as a return specialist. And then he put together an abysmal showing in his last allowable gameday elevation from the practice squad.

While he has been hanging out on the practice squad since that loss to the New England Patriots, Rogers has now officially been released from the reserves. With no more allowable gameday elevations, it makes little sense to keep Rogers around if they do not have plans to sign him to the active roster.

With Jerome Ford back from Injured Reserve and thriving as a kick returner, and with Donovan Peoples-Jones proving to be a more than capable punt returner, the usefulness of Rogers had run dry in Cleveland.

OT Myron Cunningham signed to the practice squad

Browns Myron Cunningham

Browns OT Myron Cunningham. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a great deal of offensive tackle turnover on the practice squad this season. From Alex Taylor’s signing then release, to the addition of Holden, to Holden’s injury, the Browns have now signed former Arkansas Razorback Myron Cunningham.

A massive player, Cunningham measured in at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last Spring. Cunningham, however, did not test well at all. He ran a 40-yard dash in just the 33rd percentile historically, both of his agility drills and his vertical jump came in below the first percentile for offensive tackles, and his broad jump landed him in just the 27th percentile.

He is just a practice squad addition, but do not expect Cunningham to see the active roster anytime soon.

A potential fourth move: Browns want QB Josh Dobbs back on PS

Cleveland Browns Joshua Dobbs

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs. (AP Photo/David Richard)

After waiving quarterback Joshua Dobbs to make room for Watson on the 53-man roster, the Browns would like the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars gunslinger back on their practice squad.

Dobbs has to clear waivers first, but after a productive preseason, the Browns would like to retain his rights for the rest of the season in case of an injury. After picking up second-year quarterback Kellen Mond off of waivers this Summer, the Browns are clearly saying they view him as the long-term backup to Watson despite being a healthy scratch all season long.

It is hard to imagine Dobbs will be vigorously sought after on the waiver wire, so expect news soon that he has been signed back to the practice squad by the Browns.

