Browns make handful of moves on the eve of their matchup with Commanders

The Cleveland Browns lost on Christmas Eve to the New Orleans Saints, but are hoping their holiday luck turns around on New Year’s Day against the Washington Commanders. On paper, the Browns seem to have an advantage, but that has not gone in their favor much this season. Can the Browns find a way to stack two wins to end the season?

On the Eve of their matchup, however, the Browns have made three roster moves before they take the field in the nation’s capital. Here are the three moves the Browns have made as they prepare to take on the Commanders in D.C. on New Year’s Day.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk placed on IR

Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) celebrates with teammates after recovering a Bears fumble during the second half of a preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

The Browns have now had five linebackers placed on season-ending Injured Reserve as Jordan Kunaszyk has now been ruled out the rest of the way. Suffering from a hand injury, Kunaszyk has emerged as a core special teamer and depth piece for the Browns this season. Hopefully, he finds his way back to Cleveland this offseason as he is set to hit free agency.

LB Tae Davis signed to active roster

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Tae Davis (55) during the National Anthem before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing the roster spot of Kunaszyk, the Browns have signed linebacker Tae Davis off of their practice squad. Davis was a gameday elevation three times this season from the practice squad already. He has been a special teamer in his appearances, so expect that to continue over the last two games of the season.

Browns elevate two from the practice squad

Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. The Cleveland Browns won 19-13. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The Browns have also named their two practice squad elevations for this matchup against the Commanders as well. Defensive tackle Roderick Perry will make another gameday appearance while running back John Kelly is set for his season debut in Week 17. Elevating a running back, however, is an interesting move for a team that is not expected to shut Nick Chubb down.

