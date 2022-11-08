Browns had 4 in for tryouts including new practice squad signee Cyril Grayson

The Cleveland Browns held tryouts once again this week. This is not the first time this season that a player has been signed to the practice squad from a tryout, and it may not be the last time. Former Miami Redhawks’ safety Mike Brown won a spot on the practice squad in a tryout, and now wide receiver Cyril Grayson has done the same.

The Browns, however, did have three other players in for tryouts as well, so the churning of their practice squad could continue. Here we take a look at all four names and provide a bit of background information on all of them.

Browns tried out 4 players today including newest practice squad member Cyril Grayson pic.twitter.com/iWiY3SX9rV — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 8, 2022

WR Rico Gafford

Browns Rico Gafford

Browns tryout Rico Gafford. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Wyoming wideout Rico Gafford has had a weird career to this point. A cornerback out of Wyoming, Gafford has spent most of his time as a defensive back at the NFL level. However, with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, Gafford has also been listed as a wide receiver.

He was listed as a wide receiver on the league’s daily memo today as well.

He has not seen the field since 2020 with the Raiders and has only one start to his name over his five-year career. An odd trajectory, it will be interesting to see if the Browns look to clear a spot on the practice squad for him moving forward.

WR Jaquarii Roberson

Browns Jaquarii Roberson

Browns tryout Jaquarii Roberson. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson and Gafford were not the only wide receivers at the tryouts in Berea today as former Wake Forest wideout Jaquarii Roberson was also brought in. After a successful career with the Demon Deacons that was capped off with a 1,000 yard campaign, Roberson went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Story continues

Roberson did not make the team, obviously, and has made several stops since. He tried out for the Tennessee Titans, has landed on and been released from both the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, and now winds up in Northeast Ohio.

Appearing in only two preseason games this past Summer, Roberson played only 11 total snaps with the Cowboys.

QB Jarrett Guarantano

Browns Jarrett Guarantano

Browns tryout Jarrett Guarantano. Nas Titans Cardinals 085

The Browns do not currently have a quarterback on the practice squad since releasing former first rounder Josh Rosen from their reserves. They have tried out former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, and now they have tried out former Tennessee and Washington State quarterback Jarrett Guarantano as well.

An undrafted free agent this past Spring, Guarantano was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent all training camp with the Cardinals but did not make their final-53 man roster. After clearing waivers, Guarantano was, however, signed back to the practice squad in Arizona before being let go from their reserves a month ago.

It is likely veteran Josh Dobbs is released after the suspension of Deshaun Watson ends, with the hopes of landing him back on the practice squad. For now, however, the Browns still have no quarterback on that unit as three currently sit actively on the 53-man roster.

WR Cyril Grayson

Cleveland Browns Cyril Grayson

Cleveland Browns Cyril Grayson. Jets Vs Bucs

And finally to the man that must have left a mark on the Browns during his tryout in Cyril Grayson. Signed to the practice squad today, the Browns released Herb Miller to add this tryout candidate.

Grayson went undrafted out of LSU in the 2017 NFL Draft and did not see an NFL field until two years later. A year ago, Grayson caught two touchdowns from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, racking up 212 yards receiving on 10 catches.

With some special teams experience as well, Grayson could earn a call-up to the active roster as Miller usually did the same before exhausting his limited elevations.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire