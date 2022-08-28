Browns Right Guard Wyatt Teller is questionable to return with a right knee injury

The Cleveland Browns are playing their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium tonight.

While it would have been nice for the team to dominate the Bears, staying healthy was the highest priority. Safety Grant Delpit left the game with a hip injury.

In the early moments of the second quarter, Browns Right Guard Wyatt Teller left the field and walked to the locker room with a member of the Browns medical staff.

#Browns right guard Wyatt Teller walked to the locker room with a trainer. He has a knee injury and his return is questionable, per press box announcement. — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 27, 2022

It has been announced as a knee injury and he is questionable to return. The Browns may look to start getting starters off the field before they lose anyone else.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire