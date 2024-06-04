Browns guard Joel Bitonio ready to roll after injury-plagued 2023

Jun. 3—Joel Bitonio is walking like a normal 6-foot-4, 320-pound 32-year-old Pro Bowl guard these days, and that is great news for the Browns.

Bitonio underwent knee surgery and suffered a back injury during the 2023 regular season. He missed only one regular season game because, team player that he is, he scheduled the knee surgery before the Oct. 8 bye so he could be back for the Oct. 22 game with the Colts.

The wild-card playoff game with the Texans did not go well for the Browns as a team, and it did not go well for Bitonio in particular. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of the 45-14 loss and, miraculously, had a trainer re-tape his ankle so he could return to the field.

Bitonio has been taking advantage of the word "voluntary" in the Browns voluntary offseason program underway at team headquarters in Berea. He is not participating. He is entering his 11th season and doesn't need organized team activities in May — now June. But he will be at the mandatory minicamp next week.

"I feel really good right now," Bitonio said June 3 before the Browns annual charity golf outing at Westwood Country Club in Rocky River. "You don't play football for a few months plus you get some treatments and some stuff taken care of, and the body starts to feel a lot better.

"Right now I'm at a good place physically and I'm upping up my running and conditioning and lifting. We have a little bit of time before the season starts, so hopefully it just keeps improving."

Injuries decimated the Browns in 2023, yet they still finished 11-6 and made the playoffs for the second time in four years. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin, starting left tackle Jedrick Wills and right tackle Dawand Jones, who started nine games after Conklin was injured, all landed on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Running back Nick Cubb suffered a devastating knee injury in the second game of the season. Shoulder injuries limited quarterback Deshaun Watson to six games. Watson is recovering from surgery after his right shoulder socket was fractured Nov. 12 in a game with the Ravens in Baltimore.

All the injured are on the mend with the hope of being ready for the season opener Sept. 8 against the Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium, though there is no timetable for Chubb's return.

"Nick's continuing to do well," Coach Kevin Stefanski said at the golf outing. "Saw him this morning, but no update, per se."

Bitonio is the only one among the injured in his 30s. His knee surgery wasn't as complex as what Conklin, Wills, Jones and Chubb had to endure, but they have youth on their side.

"As a rookie, I thought if I took like two days off, I was like behind for the season," Bitonio said. "I was just constantly, like, 'I'm back at it. I have to start training.' Now there's a fine line between wearing myself out before the season starts and making sure I'm in shape to play.

"So, it's definitely a difference, having kids too, you get time to hang out with them and stuff, take trips with them. But I think I figured it out well and I've been able to ramp myself up to really be at my best when the season is starting."

Bitonio is an ironman. He played and started 102 straight games from the 2017 opener through the fourth game of 2023. He said his body will tell him when it's time to retire.

"I feel like I've definitely played more seasons than I have left, but really, I'm truly taking it, one year, one game at a time. Right now I feel good and I'm ready for this year. Hopefully I can bounce back physically and have a great year."