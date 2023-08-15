Browns guard Joel Bitonio calls out Eagles defenders for cheap shots on QB Deshaun Watson

The Eagles and Browns linked up for their second joint practice sessions on Tuesday.

The Birds made it a point to rebound after Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense out-physical and Jeff Stoutland-led offense line that usually has their way with most opponents.

Philadelphia road a physical and inspired defense on Tuesday, getting the upper hand and some revenge on their AFC North counterparts.

The defense played with an edge, and according to Browns guard Joel Bitonio, Josh Sweat and others crossed the line when pressuring quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I mean it’s just in our practice, you protect the quarterback,” he said. “You don’t want to come close to the quarterback, you don’t want to take cheap shots, things like that where there might’ve been a couple of questionable plays both ways today.

#Browns Joel Bitonio said there were a few cheap shots by the #Eagles both ways in joint practices. Got chippy today pic.twitter.com/GPa7qTdhdK — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023

Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he “didn’t see” any dirty plays or cheap shots.

There were scuffles, but all-in-all, both teams got in good work, and they’ll wrap up a competitive week with a Thursday night preseason matchup that’ll see select rookies and veterans compete again for a roster spot.

