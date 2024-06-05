Browns guard Joel Bitonio believes offseason schedule changes could have benefits

Last week, a proposal to potentially overhaul the offseason workout schedule, eliminating voluntary OTAs in favor of longer training camps with a ramp-up period in mid-June or early July. This would do away with the summer break that currently takes place after mandatory minicamp leading up to camp at the end of the month.

During the Browns’ annual golf event on Monday, guard Joel Bitonio discussed the proposal’s benefits for players’ bodies.

“I do think there is some science behind like a better ramp up period. I think science like in a ramp up period and training in the off season all those things seem like it’s a smart move.”

This is one of the first people I have heard speaking positively about this proposal and I totally get Bitonio’s point. He also talked about the change of schedules break wise might not be what many organizations want but it was nice to hear his perspective.

In the end, I still don’t think this proposal will ever get approved, but it is clear that some people do agree with some aspects of it.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire