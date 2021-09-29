Browns Greg Newsome II out Sunday, not placed on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have battled injuries throughout training camp and early into the season. A variety of players have missed games or been extremely limited during them.

On the offensive side of the ball, Odell Beckham Jr. returned just as Jarvis Landry went on injured reserve. Jedrick Wills has toughed out an ankle injury while his backup, Chris Hubbard, has missed a couple of games.

On the other side of the ball, Anthony Walker has missed games while Grant Delpit missed the opener but has been on the field for the next two games.

Sitting at 2 – 1, the Browns have managed to work through the injuries partially due to two straight games against lesser opponents. With a trip to Minnesota on top for Week 4, Cleveland will be without stud cornerback Greg Newsome II:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Greg Newsome II will not play Sunday (calf). He won't be placed on IR. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 29, 2021

The good news is the second sentence. Not going on injured reserve means it is likely that Newsome will miss, at most, two games and could be back by Week 5.

In his place, Greedy Williams will get the start alongside Denzel Ward and Troy Hill. Williams missed all of 2020 after a poor showing in his rookie season. While he has had limited snaps in 2021, the Browns are confident he can step in quite well.

For his part, Newsome has had some early success at the NFL level, living up to his first-round billing. Hopefully the team will get him back on the field sooner than later.