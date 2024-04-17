Browns' Greg Newsome heard trade rumors, but paid them no mind

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome has frequently been mentioned as a player who could be traded, but Newsome says he puts it out of his mind.

Newsome says relatives sometimes hear the rumors and ask him about them, but if not for those interactions he wouldn't even be aware.

"I don't pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me," Newsome said, via the Akron Beacon-Journal. "What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I'm comfortable here. I feel like [General Manager Andrew Berry] and the ownership and all my coaches know what I'm capable of, they know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys, being a guy that's always energetic, celebrating no matter what, I feel like they know my value. So I wasn't too worried about that."

The 23-year-old Newsome was the Browns' first-round draft pick in 2021, and the Browns have a decision to make in the coming weeks about whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. For now, at least, he remains in Cleveland, and he seems to believe his future is there as well.