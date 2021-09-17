Browns Grant Delpit to make NFL debut Sunday per Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns continue to work through a myriad of injury-related issues. As we have covered, Odell Beckham Jr. is out for Sunday. Chris Hubbard is out for Sunday. Anthony Walker is out for a few weeks. Jedrick Willis is questionable for Sunday.

Grant Delpit has been dealing with injuries shortly after arriving in the NFL. The Browns second round pick in 2020, Delpit was seen as a versatile safety that was the perfect fit in today’s NFL. He has the coverage skills needed to cover pass catchers but the size and speed to be a factor in the run game.

Returning from that injury during the 2021 offseason, Cleveland has been cautious but Delpit still injured his hamstring. Now, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, the former LSU safety is ready to make his NFL debut on Sunday:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he expects Grant Delpit to get his first snaps Sunday. “He’s locked in mentally, looking forward to getting him out there.” — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 17, 2021

With John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison locked in as starters, it will be interesting how many snaps Delpit gets against the Texans. It is possible that the injury to Walker could free up more snaps for a safety to fill in instead of another linebacker.

With Delpit set to make his debut, will he get a chance to make an impact with a lot of snaps or be eased back into the game plan slowly?