The Browns played all of last season without safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams because of injuries and they have missed time this summer, but both players were back on the practice field with a little more than a week to go before the season opener.

Delpit and Williams both practiced on Thursday as the Browns wrapped up their work week. Players are off this weekend before returning to work on Monday with an eye on Week One.

Williams hurt his groin in the team’s second preseason game, which helped first-round pick Greg Newsome’s bid for a starting job and leaves Williams playing in sub packages for the time being. He missed last season with a nerve injury in his shoulder.

Delpit tore his Achilles in camp last year. The 2020 second-round pick hurt his hamstring early in camp and then aggravated the injury upon his return to the practice field. He’ll play behind Ronnie Harrison and John Johnson when the Browns kick off their season against the Chiefs.

Browns got Grant Delpit, Greedy Williams back at practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk