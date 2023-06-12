Browns have a good chance to go from last to first in the AFC North in 2023

NFL teams go from the bottom of their divisions to the top all of the time after productive offseasons. Could 2023 be the year that the Cleveland Browns become one of those teams after filling major roster holes? PFF seems to think so ranking them as the second-best chance to go from last to first behind the New York Jets at number one.

“The Browns addressed a lot of their defensive issues this offseason, adding Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and Siaki Ika in the draft to boost their interior defensive line and trading for Za’Darius Smith to pair with Myles Garrett off the edge. However, their hope of going worst-to-first mostly hinges on whether quarterback Deshaun Watson can get back to the level of play he showcased before his suspension. Watson’s 92.5 grade was the third-best among quarterbacks in 2020”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Just like several other publications and analysts, PFF believes that it all hinges on Deshaun Watson. They are right of course with quarterback being the most important position in sports. If Watson bounces back, the Browns will not be finishing last in the division in 2023.

More Analysis!

The NFL's All-Underrated Team: One Secret Superstar for all 32 teams The All-22: What Dalvin Cook can bring to his next NFL team Restructured deals of Harrison Bryant, Jordan Elliott make them roster locks Most notable free agent from each NFL team who remains unsigned in 2023 Browns land two pass rushers in PFF's top 10

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire