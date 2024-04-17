Browns going back to white facemasks full-time for the 2024 season

The Browns are tweaking their look for the 2024 season.

The team announced on Wednesday that their regular helmets will feature white facemasks this year. The team wore them for one game in each of the last two seasons, but they have not been a regular feature of the team's uniform since the 2005 season.

"We are excited to honor our storied history through the return of the white facemask," Cleveland Browns partner JW Johnson said in a statement. "As we continue to write the next chapter of Browns' history, we reflect on different eras, such as the Kardiac Kids and the return of the franchise, that led us to this place in time."

The Browns originally wore white facemasks from 1975 until the move to Baltimore in 1995. They wore them again from the team's return in 1999 through 2005.