Browns GM talks Nick Chubb’s future after injury

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry commented on the status of former Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb during a recent interview with NFL Network.

“What happened to Nick (Chubb) last year was very unfortunate. He had no desire to be anywhere besides Cleveland,” said Berry. “We had no desire for that to be the last snap that he would take in a Cleveland Browns jersey. And just, quite honestly, he’s the heartbeat and pulse of our team.”

The former Georgia standout suffered a serious left knee injury during Monday Night Football on Sept. 19, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following his scary injury, Chubb underwent a successful surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on Nov. 14, 2023, which was Chubb’s second surgery. Chubb’s first successful knee surgery happened on Sept. 29, 2023 for his media capsule, meniscus and media collateral ligament (MCL).



Nick Chubb, who agreed to a contract restructure this offseason, has been diligently rehabbing his knee.

“He’s a selfless individual,” continued Andrew Berry. “He works hard… coming into the year, I had a respect level for Nick Chubb that was a 10 out of 10. And coming out of the season, it was probably a 20 out of 10 because this was a person who came in every day — 5:30 a.m. doing his rehab modalities — working as if he was preparing for Sunday. I think that says something about him individually and as a professional.”

It is unclear when Chubb will try to return from his injury. The Cleveland Browns star successfully recovered from a serious leg injury during his Georgia career. Now, Chubb is trying to do it again in 2024.

“One of the moments we’re all most looking forward to is the first time he runs out of that home tunnel for his debut in the 2024 season,” said Berry.

Nick Chubb has 6,511 rushing yards and 52 total touchdowns during his six season NFL career. Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Michel against Troy in 2014

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs down the field ahead of Troy Trojans cornerback…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs down the field ahead of Troy Trojans cornerback Keion Payne (2) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michel against South Carolina in 2014

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) makes a long touchdown reception past South Carolina Gamecocks…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) makes a long touchdown reception past South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Skai Moore (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.

© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Michel in 2015

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs for a touchdown against the Southern University Jaguars…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs for a touchdown against the Southern University Jaguars during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Southern 48-6.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michel against Kentucky in 2015

Sony Michel of the Georgia Bulldogs breaks for a long run as Josh Forrest of the…

Sony Michel of the Georgia Bulldogs breaks for a long run as Josh Forrest of the Kentucky Wildcats pursues in the third quarter of the game on November 7, 2015 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Georgia won the game 27-3.

© (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Devon Gales visits with Sony Michel

Devon Gales, the Southern University player paralyzed in a early season game against Georgia, is greeted…

Devon Gales, the Southern University player paralyzed in a early season game against Georgia, is greeted by Sony Michel as the players enter the stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015.

© (Photo by Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Michel after beating Georgia Tech in 2015

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) celebrates fullback Christian Payne (47) after their game against…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) celebrates fullback Christian Payne (47) after their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Bulldogs won 13-7.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Michel and Kirby Smart in 2016

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to running back Sony Michel (1) during the second…

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to running back Sony Michel (1) during the second half of the spring game at Sanford Stadium. The Black team defeated the Red team 34-14.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Michel at Ole Miss in 2016

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball during the third quarter of the…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mississippi won 45-14.

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Michel at Kentucky in 2016

© Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Michel against TCU in 2016

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) carries the ball for a touchdown against TCU Horned…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) carries the ball for a touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Ranthony Texada (11) during the first half at Liberty Bowl.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Michel at Notre Dame (2017)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Daelin Hayes (9) pursues in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.

© Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Michel on the Dawg Walk (2017)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) enters the stadium through the fans for the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) enters the stadium through the fans for the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Win at Tennessee in 2017

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) fights off Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Nigel Warrior (18)…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) fights off Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) as he carries the ball during the second half at Neyland Stadium.

© Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Michel and Isaiah Wynn (2017)

Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn gives running back Sony Michel (1) a hoist in the air…

Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn gives running back Sony Michel (1) a hoist in the air after his touchdown run to take a 21-0 lead against Appalachian State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Sanford Stadium.

© (Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Michel and Nick Chunn after beating Tennessee in 2017

Georgia's Sony Michel (1) and Nick Chubb celebrate with fans after a 41-0 victory against Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Neyland Stadium.

Georgia's Sony Michel (1) and Nick Chubb celebrate with fans after a 41-0 victory against Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Neyland Stadium.

© Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Against Kentucky (2017)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) dives for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) dives for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chubb and Michel after winning the SEC

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (left) and running back Sony Michel (right) celebrate after defeating…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (left) and running back Sony Michel (right) celebrate after defeating the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl in 2018

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Michel's game-winner in the Rose Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball for the winning touchdown during the…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball for the winning touchdown during the overtime period in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Celebrating Rose Bowl win

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) and linebacker Roquan Smith (3) celebrate the victory against…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) and linebacker Roquan Smith (3) celebrate the victory against the Oklahoma Sooners following the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

National championship in 2018

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michel and Chubb after losing national title

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) and Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) react…

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) and Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) react after loosing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

NFL combine in 2018

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michel in the AFC title game

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) reacts after a touchdown during the second half…

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Michel scoring the only touchdown of Super Bowl 53

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against…

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michel in 2020

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas…

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium.

© Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Michel in 2021 at training camp

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Michel with the Rams in 2021

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Michel with the Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball to Rams running back Sony Michel…

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball to Rams running back Sony Michel (25) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

© (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Michel after winning second Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel celebrates with Anise Davis and daughter Nuri Michel after…

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel celebrates with Anise Davis and daughter Nuri Michel after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit:

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michel in Miami in 2022

Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Michel in training camp before retiring (2023)

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (24) during training camp at UC Irvine.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire