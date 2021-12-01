  • Oops!
Browns GM confident in Baker Mayfield, expects him to 'play his best football' after bye

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
It's been a rough, injury-filled season for Baker Mayfield, but Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry remains confident about his quarterback's ability to play well and deliver the wins the team needs over the final five games of the season. 

Berry was supportive of Mayfield during a media session on Wednesday, setting expectations that he knows Mayfield can meet after he rests up during the Browns' Week 13 bye.

Berry also squashed any rumor about Mayfield being benched. As long as he's healthy enough to start, Mayfield is their man.

Mayfield has played through multiple injuries this season, including issues with his shoulder and foot. Those have impacted his level of play, but not to a level that concerns Berry, who said that if a player is starting while not fully healthy, he's out there because he can still play at the highest level. 

Berry looking at big picture with Mayfield

It's not the most opportune time for Mayfield to have a rough season. His contract with the Browns lasts through 2022, but what happens after that is a big question mark. With no long-term extension on the books, the final five games of the season could be critical to Mayfield's future. 

But Berry isn't taking that view. He's not going to focus solely on the final five games of the 2021 season. Instead he's going to look at Mayfield's career as a whole as he and ownership make decisions about the future. 

Berry emphasized that the final handful of games are about what the team as a whole can accomplish, and not about any specific player. 

